China Rebuffs Claims That Beijing Will Send Army to Disperse Hong Kong Protests

"I do not know where you received this information. This is called disinformation. These rumours are spread to provoke panic", the spokesman said when asked whether Beijing would send army units to suppress protests in Hong Kong.
Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong to voice their disapproval with the proposed legislation, blocking traffic. Clashes were reported in the city, with police resorting to tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the demonstrators.
In the meantime, the debate on the controversial amendments which was scheduled on Wednesday morning was called off for an indefinite period of time.
