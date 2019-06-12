China Rebuffs Claims That Beijing Will Send Army to Disperse Hong Kong Protests

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The information allegedly claiming that Beijing may send army units to disperse protests against the controversial amendments to the extradition bill in Hong Kong is false and these rumours are spread merely to cause panic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday.

"I do not know where you received this information. This is called disinformation. These rumours are spread to provoke panic", the spokesman said when asked whether Beijing would send army units to suppress protests in Hong Kong.

Rallies against the amendments proposed to the extradition bill are gaining momentum in Hong Kong, an autonomous region in eastern China. Once approved, the amendments will allow the extraditions of people to any jurisdiction, including mainland China.

Earlier in the day, thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Hong Kong to voice their disapproval with the proposed legislation, blocking traffic. Clashes were reported in the city, with police resorting to tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the demonstrators.

In the meantime, the debate on the controversial amendments which was scheduled on Wednesday morning was called off for an indefinite period of time.