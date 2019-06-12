Extradition Bill Protesters in Hong Kong Building Up Barricades (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Many shops, businesses and banks are closed on Wednesday, as employees also took to the streets to express their position, the newspaper added. The protesters, mostly students, are carrying posters calling for the resignation of Beijing-backed Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
BREAKING: Hundreds of protesters start occupying roads near Hong Kong’s legislature hours before a controversial extradition bill will be discussed by lawmakers #extraditionbill #scmp (video by SCMP journalist Mantai Chow) pic.twitter.com/W4UcCzNmE5— Stella Lee (@StellaLeeHKnews) 12 июня 2019 г.
it's raining umbrellas in Hong Kong#hongkong #umbrellas #noextraditionbill #weareback pic.twitter.com/lTC2050H69— W_tan (@wkho3) 12 июня 2019 г.
In the meantime, police vans are seen lining up near the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the Convention and Exhibition Centre, which are in close proximity to the Legislative Council of Hong Kong.
#HongKong ha aplazado el debate sobre la polémica ley de extradición de los criminales a #China para enfrentar un juicio tras las protestas masivas.— HispanTV (@Hispantv) 12 июня 2019 г.
Historia Completa: https://t.co/6nk03noL0J pic.twitter.com/Nrxig9ned9
Hong Kong, which enjoys significant autonomy in China except for foreign and defence policies, has a legal system different from Beijing.
