Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Rocks North of Pakistan - USGS

The earthquake was recorded at 3:10 GMT at the depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). The epicenter was 39 kilometers southeast of the town of Baffa in north Pakistan.
Mag: 5.2
Depth: 30.7km
There is no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.
