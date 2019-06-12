Tyre of Indian Passenger Plane Carrying 168 Bursts During Emergency Landing - Sources

Despite the incident, all passengers are believed to be safe after the emergency landing.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The tyre of an Indian SpiceJet flight with 168 passengers on board burst as it made an emergency landing.

The incident happened early in the morning on Wednesday at the airport in Jaipur, the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Sources have informed that the pilot had experienced some problems with one of two tyres on the left side of the aircraft.

However since the other tyre working fine, the pilot was able to land the plane safely on the runway. All 168 passengers are reportedly safe.

A Spice-Jet flight carrying 168 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport after one of it's tyres bursted. pic.twitter.com/iLWIpqxGZE — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) June 12, 2019

SpiceJet officials could not be reached for a comment by the time the report was published.

No further information has been immediately available.