Register
21:37 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In November Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) published a 14 minute training video reportedly filmed in a camp somewhere between Afghanistan and Pakistan

    Daesh's Suicide Bombings in Afghanistan Just 'Practice' for Terror Plots in Europe, US - Reports

    © NatroNet 🔗 Teknobin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last month, a security expert told UK media that Daesh (ISIS)* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi may have moved to Afghanistan following the recent elimination of the group's 'caliphate' in Iraq and Syria.

    An Afghanistan-based US intelligence official believes Daesh, not the Taliban, is currently the most serious threat to US and European security emanating from the war-torn Central Asian country.

    "This group is the most near-term threat to our homelands from Afghanistan," the official said, speaking to AP. "The [Daesh] core mandate is: You will conduct external attacks…That is their goal. It's just a matter of time. It is very scary," the official noted.

    According to the official, the recent string of deadly car and suicide bombing attacks in the Afghan capital of Kabul for which Daesh has claimed responsibility were just "practice runs" for even larger-scale attacks planned for Europe and the US.

    The official did not clarify whether US or European intelligence had any idea about how the Afghanistan-based jihadists planned to make their way westward, although tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are thought to have entered the EU in recent years amid the migrant crisis which began in 2015.

    In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan.
    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Car Bomb Attack on Coalition Convoy in Kabul Kills at Least Four Civilians - Reports
    Daesh's Afghan presence has grown dramatically amid the decline of the terror group's activities in Iraq and Syria. Ajmal Omar, a member of the provincial council of the Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, estimates that "thousands" of militants have now set up shop in his region.

    "Right now in Kunar, the right side of the road is Taliban, the left side is Daesh and the government is in the middle," he said. "When they began in Afghanistan they were maybe 150 Daesh, but today there are thousands and thousands," he added.

    The US and its NATO allies have struggled to gain and keep control over Nangarhar province since the 2001 invasion, with the mountainous province recently becoming home to violent clashes between local Taliban militants and the incoming Daesh terrorists struggling for control.

    An Afghan policeman stands guard at the site of a suicide attack while others remove a wreckage of a car hit in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Omar Sobhani
    Eight Policemen Killed, 7 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in East Afghanistan - Police
    On Tuesday, Afghan media reported that some 13,300 families were displaced in fighting between the militant groups over the past month and a half, forcing them to settle on the outskirts of the city of Jalalabad. One resident said Daesh had threatened to kill civilians unless they left their homes.

    Daesh's Afghan affiliate is known as 'Khorasan Province', with its area of operations said to include Afghanistan, Pakistan and other areas of South Asia including India. In addition to recruits from the Taliban, the regional affiliate is thought to consist of militants from Arab countries, India, Russia's Chechnya, Bangladesh and radicalised Uighurs from western China.

    Alleged photo of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
    © AFP 2019 / Source
    Notorious Daesh Leader al-Baghdadi Speculated to Be in Afghanistan - Reports
    Commenting on Daesh's acquisition of "key" Afghan terrain from which they can stockpile cash, weapons and equipment and "plan, train, stage, facilitate and expedite attacks," the intelligence official urged the US and its allies to commit to a more aggressive "counterterrorism" strategy in the country.

    Earlier this month, the US envoy negotiating with the Taliban promised to hold fresh talks with the group in Doha, Qatar following a month-long lull. Despite continued fighting between Taliban forces and the Afghan government, the two sides have made efforts to sit down for negotiations to bring the nearly 18 year old war in Afghanistan to an end.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Daesh Claims Responsibility For Two Car Bombs at Libya's Eastern Forces Camp - Report
    Ex-Daesh Fighter Reveals Terror Plot to Infiltrate US Through Mexico
    Daesh May Have Scoped Out Immigration Process as a Potential Method of Attack on US - Scholar
    Syrian Kurds Hand Over 14 Orphaned Children of Daesh Terrorists to France, Netherlands - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rare Look Inside Chinese Tech Giant Huawei's New Ox Horn Campus
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse