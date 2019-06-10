Former Pakistan President Zardari Arrested Over Bank Fraud Charges

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Pakistan president and co-chairman of country's main opposition party, Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested on Monday along with his sister by senior anti-corruption investigators in connection with a bank fraud case. The arrest of the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) co-founder Zardari, husband of Benazir Bhutto, came following the Islamabad High Court turning down an anticipatory bail application filed by Zardari and his sister — Faryal Talpur — in the fake accounts case.
Both of them will be under the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team's custody until the duo get any relief from the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Zardari was president from 2008 to 2013.
"After dismissal of bail petition by the Hon'ble Islamabad High Court and in pursuance of warrant of arrest issued by chairman NAB, this Bureau is going to execute the said warrant of arrest of accused Asif Ali Zardari," the order reads.
Pakistani Interior Minister Ejaz Shah denied the accusation made by the opposition party that the government played a role in Zardari's arrest.
In the investigation, which was completed in several parts, it was also established that Zardari amassed immense wealth by using his influence over the banking system during his tenure as president of Pakistan and during his party's tenure as the ruling government.
PPP Chairman and son of Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has, meanwhile, urged party workers to maintain calm after hundreds of workers gathered in separate parts of the country. Workers also blocked a Metro Bus track and burned tyres.
