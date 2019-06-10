Register
12:54 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Vietnamese border patrol guard checks Chinese goods arriving at the Tan Thanh border checkpoint with China in Lang Son, 165 kilometers (100 miles) northeast of Hanoi, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2002

    Vietnam to Limit Re-Exports of Chinese Goods, Eyes Deeper US Trade Ties

    © REUTERS / RICHARD VOGEL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Customs officials in Hanoi sound the alarm over the questionable practice of re-exporting Chinese goods through Vietnam into the US after their American counterparts discovered a party of potentially illicit goods labelled 'Made in Vietnam'.

    Kristian Rouz – Vietnam plans to crack down on the practice of re-labelling Chinese-made goods as 'Made in Vietnam' for the purpose of re-exporting such products to the US amid the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing. The upcoming move is seen as benefiting Vietnamese manufacturers, while potentially hitting a significant number of export-oriented industries in China.

    According to Vietnam's Customs Department, there have been multiple cases of illegal re-labelling of Chinese goods in the South-east Asian country over the past few years. However, Vietnamese officials say US tariffs on $250 bln worth of Chinese products, and the looming threat of duties on another $300 bln worth of goods could affect Vietnam if such practices continue.

    In this light, officials in Hanoi have decided to fully enforce the customs law, which could come to the detriment of Chinese industries.

    "The faking of origin and the illegal trans-shipment of goods happens most often in the sectors of textiles, seafood, agricultural products, tiles, honey, steel and iron, aluminium and timber products," the Customs Department said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday.

    Hanoi claims it wishes to distance itself from the Sino-American trade tensions. Meanwhile, Vietnam has become a major exporter of manufactured goods to the US over the past few years, particularly, in the consumer goods segment – and local manufacturers are set to welcome the announcement.

    READ MORE: President Xi, PM Modi May Discuss US Trade Policy at SCO Summit – Vice Minister

    The move, however, could also result in higher prices for US consumers – while also boosting revenues for Vietnamese manufacturers. Vietnam's overall exports revenues, however, might drop, as Chinese re-exports appear to have been a substantial share of the nation's total exports – although the customs service didn't disclose the exact numbers.

    Some experts, however, believe the re-routing of Chinese goods has not been as widespread as officials in Hanoi say.

    "There will always be leakages and workarounds to avoid tariffs, but we do not see it as a widespread phenomenon," Rahul Kapoor of Bloomberg Intelligence says.

    Nonetheless, Vietnam appears to be adamant to put an end to such abuses in order to preserve its ties with the US.

    Yet, experts warn there might be legal ramifications of Vietnam's planned crackdown, let alone a possible further deterioration in its relations with Mainland China.

    "It’s always a cat-and-mouse game," Fred Burke of law firm Baker & McKenzie (Vietnam) Ltd. said. "As long as people are willing to take risks in search of those arbitrages of say 25 per cent duties, it’s very difficult to enforce."

    Hanoi said US customs have recently discovered that a Vietnamese-based exporter of timber was importing actual Chinese timber, only to repackage it as 'Made in Vietnam' and sell to the US.

    READ MORE: US-China Trade War Only Part of Larger Global Conflict – Cyber Security Analyst

    The discovery came to the dismay of the US. Vietnam, for its part, doesn't appear to be willing to jeopardise trading ties with one of its biggest exports markets.

    Customs officials in Hanoi say they have yet to improve the process of identifying the origin of the nation's exported goods, and slap fines and penalties on malevolent exporters whenever they are found.

    "A cottage industry for circumventing US tariffs will likely bloom, given the high tariff rates and huge potential profit," Chua Hak Bin of Singapore-based Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. said. "ASEAN governments will likely crackdown on such re-routing for fear of being seen as a backdoor."

    Meanwhile, US officials are already looking into Vietnam's own trade practices. Washington has suggested recently Hanoi could be manipulating its currency's exchange rate – by artificially lowering it to gain an unfair competitive advantage in international trade.

    Vietnam has firmly rejected such allegations, but in this light, it's hardly surprising that Hanoi wants to demonstrate its good will when it comes to trade – including by penalising the companies dealing with Chinese goods subject to US tariffs.

    Tags:
    trade, United States, China, Vietnam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse