Register
13:37 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine warfare frigate

    Russian Admiral Lauds Crew’s Poise in Near-Collision With US Cruiser

    CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On 7 June the Russian Pacific Fleet stated that a US Navy cruiser, the USS Chancellorsville, had suddenly changed course and crossed the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov “just 50 meters away from the ship” in a dangerous near-collision manoeuvre in the East China Sea.

    “Not war times!” was the response of a Russian admiral to the sangfroid attitude of Russian naval servicemen who were able to stay calm in the face of a potentially disastrous run-in with a US naval cruiser.

    Former chief of staff of the Russian Navy (1991-1996), Admiral Valentin Selivanov spoke to the Russian media, giving his assessment of the actions of the crew members of the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov during the dangerous near-collision incident with the USS Chancellorsville cruiser in the East China Sea.

    “There is a time for war, and a time for sunbathing,” responded the Admiral.

    In this image released by the US Navy on June 7, 2019, the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Vinogradov (L) sails close to the USS Chancellorsville
    © AFP 2019 / CHRISTOPHER J KRUCKE
    ‘A Deadly Serious Security Matter’: Near-Misses Between US, Russian Ships No Accident, and No Joke
    “The East China Sea. Our vessel is on the move in the open sea. …The seamen and officers have had lunch. They are on their after-lunch break, glad to be serving in the south.”

    After all, claims the Admiral, they are not at war.

    “Sure, if one was sunbathing, then dozens were.”

    “And yes, you have to be undressed to sunbathe.”

    According to Selivanov, a part of the crew is justified in taking a break and resting while the vessel is en route. After all, these are not times of war, summed up Admiral Valentin Selivanov.

    The first video of the encounter between the Russian Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Vinogradov and the USS Chancellorsville cruiser appeared online on 7 June.

    The footage shows what appeared to be several Russian sailors sunbathing on the destroyer's helicopter pad amid what was called an “unsafe approach” by the US Navy that nearly resulted in a collision.

    The sailors, however, seemed quite composed, as one of them looked like he was relaxing in a sun lounger naked while two others were working on their tans shirtless.

    Russian Udaloy-class destroyer Admiral Vinogradov
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov
    'Just Chilling': Netizens Amazed by Russian Sailors 'Sunbathing' Amid Near Collision With US Warship
    On the morning of 7 June the Russian Pacific Fleet stated that the US Navy cruiser USS Chancellorsville had suddenly changed course and crossed the path of the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov “just 50 metres away from the ship”, forcing the Russian vessel to carry out a risky near-collision manoeuvre in the East China Sea.

    READ MORE: First VIDEO, PHOTO of Near-Collision Between US and Russian Warships in East China Sea Released

    Subsequently both sides blamed each other for causing the potentially dangerous situation at sea.

    The US Seventh Fleet denied Russia’s version of events, blaming the Russian vessel for nearly causing a collision.

     

    Related:

    'Just Chilling': Netizens Amazed by Russian Sailors 'Sunbathing' Amid Near Collision With US Warship
    ‘Deadly Serious’: Near-Misses Between US, Russian Ships No Accident, and No Joke
    Tags:
    maneuver, cruiser, destroyer, collision, US Naval Forces, Russian Navy, East China Sea, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok