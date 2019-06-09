Kassym Tokayev Wins Kazakh Presidential Election by Landslide of Some 70% Of Votes - Exit Polls

The voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election in Kazakhstan amounted to 77.4 per cent, the country’s central election commission said.

Incumbent President Kassym Tokayev has won the presidential election by a landslide of some 70% of the votes, exit polls show.

"Candidate Tokayev has gained 70.13 per cent", Ainur Mazhitova, the chairman of the institute’s council, said at a briefing.

An exit poll by the Scientific Research Center Youth, meanwhile, said that Tokayev had gained 69.94 per cent.

Runner-up Amirzhan Kosanov has won 15.39 per cent of the vote, local pollster Kogamdyk Pikir Institute said.

The newly elected Kazakh president will be granted a five-year mandate. A candidate must win more than 50 per cent of the vote to win the election.

As many as seven people were registered as presidential candidates, including Kazakhstan's incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was nominated by the ruling Nur Otan party headed by former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.