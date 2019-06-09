Kassym Tokayev Wins Kazakh Presidential Election by Landslide of Some 70% Of Votes - Exit Polls

Incumbent President Kassym Tokayev has won the presidential election by a landslide of some 70% of the votes, exit polls show.
"Candidate Tokayev has gained 70.13 per cent", Ainur Mazhitova, the chairman of the institute’s council, said at a briefing.
An exit poll by the Scientific Research Center Youth, meanwhile, said that Tokayev had gained 69.94 per cent.
READ MORE: Kazakhstan Citizens Head to Polls to Elect New President
The newly elected Kazakh president will be granted a five-year mandate. A candidate must win more than 50 per cent of the vote to win the election.
As many as seven people were registered as presidential candidates, including Kazakhstan's incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was nominated by the ruling Nur Otan party headed by former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
All comments
Show new comments (0)