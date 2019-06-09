‘No Need for Nukes:’ Lulz as TV Channel Blasts Pakistan for India’s Extremely Hot Weather

Despite the inter-country tensions and ongoing weapons tests, blaming weather extremities on each other has been deemed by many as a little bit over the top, with many just laughing it off in response.

An Indian TV channel has stirred the audience over a weird claim about rising temperatures in the country, with an anchor-woman stating during a live broadcast that hot winds from Pakistan’s Sindh Province are to blame for the extremely hot weather conditions in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

The claims couldn’t help but provoke a variety of hilarious reactions, with one netizen noting “our next mission is to send curses”, alleging there is “no need for nukes”:

Who needs nukes! Our next mission is to send our curses 🤣 — YASSER HASAN (@_yasserhasan_) 8 июня 2019 г.

Apparently, a Pakistani Twitterian meanwhile butted in threatening that sometime later, they will “attack them with cold weather” instead:

Wait ......

After 5 months we will attack them with cold weather ..

We will not leave them — Pukhtana (@shameenyusafzai) 9 июня 2019 г.

“After that we will make a surgical strike. Yes! This is the plan,” another netizen wrote, with many more posting a series of laughing emojis.

Another one cheekily pointed to India’s growing “obsession with Pakistan”, making a metaphoric comparison:

As of late, with the Indian-Pakistani tensions being on an upward spiral, the neighbouring countries have stepped up their testing of new weapons. On 23 May, Pakistan successfully launched its surface-to-surface Shaheen-II ballistic missile, "capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kms", while around the same time, the Indian military test-fired a surface-to-air missile (SAM) — Akash 1S — fitted with an indigenous seeker.

The standoff between the nuclear-armed neighbours escalated in mid-February, when al-Qaeda* affiliated terrorists believed to be operating from the Pakistani side of the border in the contested province of Kashmir attacked an Indian security convoy in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel.

READ MORE: India-Pakistan Nuclear Exchange Would 'Immediately' Kill 20 Million – Official

India retaliated by launching airstrikes inside Pakistan in late February, with these resulting in dogfights and a series of clashes along the Line of Control border area which have continued until recently.

* al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.