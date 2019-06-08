Practice What You Preach: Animated Version of Indian PM Modi Performs Yoga Asanas (VIDEOS)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously hailed yoga as “the biggest unifying force in the world” and stressed that in a world full of stress and diseases, the ancient discipline can play a crucial role in creating a “healthy mind and body”.

Two weeks ahead of International Yoga Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started sharing a series of animated tutorials with different yoga positions via Twitter.

In the latest video, a character, whose resemblance to Modi is uncanny, is practising Ardha Chakrasana, also known as the Half Moon Pose, which is believed to have a positive impact on blood circulation and help get rid of back pain, among other things.

Stronger back, better blood circulation and more…



Stronger back, better blood circulation and more…

Know why practising Ardha Chakrasana is helpful. #YogaDay2019

Prior to that, the prime minister tweeted another clip to show how to perform Vrikshasana, or the Tree Pose, which is basically a balancing exercise, helping people do away with dizziness, obesity, and arthritis.

In a third video, the character is doing Tadasana, or the Palm Tree Pose, which appears to be a great warm-up exercise to foster balance between the mind and body: it stretches the spine, the legs and abdominal muscles, as well as helps to improve concentration.

Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease.



Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease.

Know more about this Asana and its benefits. #YogaDay2019

Earlier this week, Modi uploaded a similar clip of another yoga posture, Trikonosana, while urging everyone to make the Indian health discipline “an integral part of your life”:

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019.



I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same.



The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.



Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 5 июня 2019 г.

He is expected to attend International Yoga Day’s main event in the Indian city of Ranchi, which is poised to gather around 30,000 participants, The Times of India reported, citing officials from the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

The prime minister has on a multitude of occasions shown his commitment to yoga: most recently, he was photographed meditating in a holy cave near the Kedarnath Shrine in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand.

Back in 2015, the United Nations unanimously declared 21 June as International Day of Yoga after Modi vouched for the positive influence of the ancient Indian health discipline during the 2014 UN General Assembly.

This year, even members of the Dutch Army will reportedly take part in the Netherlands’ largest-ever celebration of International Yoga Day at the Dam Square, set for 16 June.