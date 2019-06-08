Goa Airport Closed Amid Fire Involving MiG-29K Fighter - Indian Navy

Goa Airport has been temporarily closed after the incident caused by a "drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off", the Indian Navy spokesperson said on Twitter.
Flights will reportedly resume shortly.
Flash. #GoaAirport closed temporarily for a few hours view incident of fire caused by a drop tank of MiG 29K which got detached whilst taking off. All efforts in hand to resume flights ASAP. MiG 29K fighter ac is safe. @aaigoaairport @AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/5iDRT8r6BX— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 8 июня 2019 г.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
