Over 700 Journalists Arrive in Japan for G20 Finance Chiefs' Meeting

FUKUOKA (Japan) (Sputnik) - Over 700 journalists from all over the world will cover the high-level meetings of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 scheduled to take place on Saturday in Japan's southern city of Fukuoka, Sputnik has learned from the organizers of the event.

The two-day weekend meeting at Hilton Fukuoka Sea Hawk hotel is one of the eight ministerial gatherings held throughout Japan alongside the G20 Summit in Osaka in late June. The meeting will be attended by European Central Bank’s outgoing President Mario Draghi, World Bank’s new chief David Malpass, and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde.

In the first half of the day, the G20 representatives will discuss global taxation, corporate governance systems, new challenges in the field of developing technologies. A focal point of the discussion will be the taxation of global tech companies, such as Apple, Google and others.

In the second half of the day, the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will meet behind closed doors to discuss a road map for a new global tax system that meets the demands of the digital age. Items on the agenda include the taxation of digitally distributed media music and videos.

The participants of the meeting will also discuss measures to minimise risks to the global economy in light of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.