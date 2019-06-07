After SCO Snub, Pakistani Foreign Minister Writes to Indian Counterpart for Dialogue

Speculations of a possible meeting between the two leaders gained ground after Pakistani Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, which the Indian Foreign Ministry termed as a "personal visit".

New Delhi (Sputnik): Congratulating new Indian External Affairs Minister Subhramaniyam Jaishankar for taking charge of the ministry, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has sought dialogue between the two sides.

Diplomat-turned-politician Jaishankar has replaced Sushma Swaraj as the new external affairs minister in the second term of the Narendra Modi-led government of India. Jaishankar, who was the former Indian foreign secretary, took charge of the ministry last Friday.

In a letter, Qureshi reiterated the need to resume dialogue between the two nuclear armed South Asian countries to "discuss all outstanding Indo-Pak issues including terrorism".

