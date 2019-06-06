Lawyers For Huawei CFO to Challenge US Request For Extradition - Report

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's lawyers are expected to bring motion in January 2020, challenging the US request to extradite her, Reuters reported citing the company's statement.

Following the latest hearing regarding the Meng Wanzhou extradition case, Huawei executive issued a statement, highlighting that "the allegations against Ms. Meng do not constitute a crime", and that "the extradition request violates a core principle of Canadian extradition law", Benjamin Howes, Vice President of Media Affairs at Huawei said, cited by the Canada News Wire.

"According to Canadian law, no one should be extradited to face punishment in another country for conduct that is not criminal in Canada. The US allegations against Ms. Meng are based on violations of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on financial services in Iran. Canada does not impose any such sanctions. Therefore, transactions conducted with the bank do not pose any risk of breaking Canadian law, and would not result in any risk to the economic interests of the bank in question. As a result, the alleged conduct of Ms. Meng is not criminal in Canada and she should be released immediately. Ms. Meng's lawyers will bring a motion in January 2020, challenging the United States' request to extradite her on claims of fraud," Howes said.

Moreover, the alleged evidence submitted by the US is "insufficient, and the allegations against Ms. Meng are baseless", Howes stressed, adding that "there is no evidence that Ms. Meng misled any financial institution at any time".

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities last December at the United States' request, reportedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran. The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canada immediately release the Chinese national.

Huawei has insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.

The Chinese company has been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of stealing commercial information. Washington also said it suspected Huawei of working for the government of China, the US adversary and the country which is engaged in a major trade spat with Washington.

Huawei has dismissed claims about its cooperation with the authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.

