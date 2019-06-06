Indian Soldier Killed by Terrorist in Kashmir, Other Major Gunfight Underway

A police official said that an Indian soldier - a member of the Territorial Army - was shot dead by a terrorist at his residence in Sadoora village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on 6 June. The incident took place a day after the India’s Home Ministry prepared a list of ten top terrorists who have been operating in Kashmir Valley.

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian soldier has been killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district while he was at home for Eid-ul-Fitr break. A police official said that the soldier named, Manzoor Ahmad Beg, who was a member of India's Territorial Army, was shot dead by a terrorist at his residence in Sadoora village in southern Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening. The terrorist shot at his chest, as per a medical report at a district hospital in Anantnag.

"Manzoor, a former renegade turned army man was immediately taken to district hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead", police said.

In a separate incident, one terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security personnel in the Panjran Lassipora area of Pulwama district. An intense clash also broke out at the place of the encounter, where a joint team of the Indian Army, local police, and the Central Reserve Police Forces have launched cordon and search operation in the area.

According to the Indian Army, this year, security forces have eliminated over 101 terrorists, including al-Qaeda-linked most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa. The security agencies have also submitted a list of terrorists to Amit Shah, known for his ruthless approach to handling security matters on Tuesday. The list includes Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed — alias Osama, and Hizbul's Ashraf Maulvi. The ministry claimed that 102 terrorists have been killed this year in Kashmir and around 286 are still believed to be active.

The Kashmiri insurrection commenced in 1989 with a section of pro-independence youths launching an armed struggle in the Indian-administered side of the region. In the last 30 years, an estimated 10,000 people, including militants, have reportedly died in Kashmir as Indian security forces have sought to root out insurgency from the valley.