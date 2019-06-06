Register
21:22 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Dec. 22, 2013 photo, an Indian army soldier stands guard along barbed wire near the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan, at Krishna Ghati (KG Sector) in Poonch, 290 kilometers (180 miles) from Jammu, India

    Indian Soldier Killed by Terrorist in Kashmir, Other Major Gunfight Underway

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A police official said that an Indian soldier - a member of the Territorial Army - was shot dead by a terrorist at his residence in Sadoora village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on 6 June. The incident took place a day after the India’s Home Ministry prepared a list of ten top terrorists who have been operating in Kashmir Valley.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian soldier has been killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Anantnag district while he was at home for Eid-ul-Fitr break. A police official said that the soldier named, Manzoor Ahmad Beg, who was a member of India's Territorial Army, was shot dead by a terrorist at his residence in Sadoora village in southern Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening. The terrorist shot at his chest, as per a medical report at a district hospital in Anantnag. 

    "Manzoor, a former renegade turned army man was immediately taken to district hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead", police said.

    Railway Bridge Across Chenab River, Kashmir, India
    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    India Rebuffs Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Appointing Kashmir Envoy
    In a separate incident, one terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with security personnel in the Panjran Lassipora area of Pulwama district. An intense clash also broke out at the place of the encounter, where a joint team of the Indian Army, local police, and the Central Reserve Police Forces have launched cordon and search operation in the area.

    READ MORE:Two Militants Killed in Kashmir After Hours-Long Gunfight With Indian Army

    According to the Indian Army, this year, security forces have eliminated over 101 terrorists, including al-Qaeda-linked most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa. The security agencies have also submitted a list of terrorists to Amit Shah, known for his ruthless approach to handling security matters on Tuesday. The list includes Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo, Lashkar-e-Taiba district commander Wasim Ahmed — alias Osama, and Hizbul's Ashraf Maulvi. The ministry claimed that 102 terrorists have been killed this year in Kashmir and around 286 are still believed to be active.

    The Kashmiri insurrection commenced in 1989 with a section of pro-independence youths launching an armed struggle in the Indian-administered side of the region. In the last 30 years, an estimated 10,000 people, including militants, have reportedly died in Kashmir as Indian security forces have sought to root out insurgency from the valley.

    Related:

    Kashmir Family Seeks Indian Gov’t Help to Return Son Who Joined Daesh in Syria
    India's Navy Chief: Kashmir Airstrike Will Change Pakistan's Behaviour
    India-Pakistan Clash in Kashmir a Big Factor in Modi's Election Win - Journalist
    Tags:
    terrorist, Indian Army, Amit Shah, India, Kashmir
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse