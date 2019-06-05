Register
22:37 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear explosion

    DPRK's 2017 Nuke Test More Powerful, Destructive - Study Finds

    CC0 / NNSA / Nevada Site Office / The BADGER explosion
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    140

    A recently published study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth found that North Korea's sixth nuclear test, which occurred on September 3, 2017, was 16 times more powerful than the bomb that US forces detonated over Hiroshima during World War II.

    Initial estimates released by intelligence officials from around the world placed nuclear yield figures of the September 2017 detonation between 30 and 300 kilotons. The new findings, however, suggest that the yield was between 148 and 328 kilotons, likely being around 250 kilotons.

    The study further noted that the 2017 test was also an order of magnitude more powerful than any of the previous tests carried out by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which marks a sudden increase in the country's nuclear capabilities.

    Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (C) and South Korean Hawk surface-to-air missiles are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 6, 2017.
    © AFP 2019 / JUNG Yeon-Je
    Rocket Reversal: US Military Says Two of North Korea’s Three Saturday Tests Successful

    "From 2006 to 2016 North Korea steadily increased the size of the events, from somewhere around 1 kiloton up to around 20 kilotons. The very early events looked like they didn't work very well, because they were unusually small," Thorne Lay, a seismologist at the University of California and author of the study, said in a statement.

    "And then in one year they jumped up to 250-ish kilotons… The scary thing is that this was such a big device."

    Researchers used sound-wave data recorded during the blast along with information about the country's past tests and, of course, the region's geology in order to create a model that would help show just how much of an effect such a nuclear device would have. "Seismological monitoring is the primary method for remotely detecting, locating, identifying, and estimating explosion yields of underground nuclear tests," the study explains.

    And yet the revised figures of North Korea's 2017 test shouldn't be too surprising, considering that it went on to trigger a 6.3 magnitude earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey. The test also reportedly caused the collapse of one of the three testing chambers used at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site beneath Mount Mantap.

    Steven Gibbons, a geophysicist with the Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR), said in a statement to the American Geophysical Union that the study's conclusions proves just how well North Korea has been able to advance its nuclear technology.

    North Korean soldiers turn and look towards their leader Kim Jong Un
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Expanding New Tunnel at Nuke Test Site Following Collapse

    "In 2006, when there was this little rumble, many people were quite dismissive that North Korea had the technology to do this properly, but I think from the progression we've seen with the increases of yield, it's been a very well-executed weapons development program," Gibbons said. "When you got to 2017, there's no question that this is an incredibly destructive weapon. Even at the lower end of this uncertain yield, it's a horrific weapon."

    According to Defense One, a 250-kiloton nuclear bomb detonated over Washington, DC, would obliterate every residential structure in the area, inflicting third-degree burns on individuals within a three-mile radius of the blast.

    Data visualization from NUKEMAP which shows the effects of a 250-kiloton nuclear bomb being detonated on Washington, DC.
    © Screenshot/NukeMap
    Data visualization from NUKEMAP which shows the effects of a 250-kiloton nuclear bomb being detonated on Washington, DC.

    North Korea has carried out a total of six nuclear tests, with the most recent taking place in September 2017. In October 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remarked during a speech that the country's nuclear program was a "treasured sword" against the "protracted nuclear threats of the US imperialists," Sputnik previously reported.

    Related:

    UN Opens up on Reports About Executions in North Korea
    North Korea’s US Envoy Executed Following Failed Trump-Kim Summit - Report
    Trump Distances Himself from Bolton on Iran, North Korea
    Possible Abe-Kim Summit to Help Solve North Korea Nuclear Issue - Bolton
    North Korea Urges UN Chief to Take Action Over Ship's Seizure by 'Gangster' US
    Tags:
    Study, nuclear test, nuclear tests, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse