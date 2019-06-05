Register
17:13 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flags of India and Pakistan (File Photo)

    Pak Foreign Secretary in Delhi Ahead of Imran-Modi Face-to-Face at SCO Summit

    CC BY 2.0 / Giridhar Appaji Nag Y
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 2 June, while addressing a Ramadan celebration, Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria said that a telephone conversation between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi was positive and that both favour “peace and stability” in the region.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of first face-to-face meeting of the Indian and Pakistani prime ministers at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit since a mid-February escalation, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood is in New Delhi for three days. Both countries have termed it a "private visit".

    Nevertheless, local media speculates that the Pakistani foreign secretary is laying the groundwork for a thaw between India and Pakistan at next week's SCO summit in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

    READ MORE: Indian and Pakistani Troops Exchange Sweets at Border for Eid-ul-Fitr Festival

    An Indian government source said that Mehmood arrived in New Delhi along with his family on Tuesday on a "personal visit". He will return to Pakistan on Thursday. On Wednesday morning, Mehmood offered prayers on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival in New Delhi's historic Jama Masjid mosque.

    Later in the day, Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria also visited Pakistani President Arif Alvi, as an official said, to "convey Eid greetings".

    India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu February 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    SCO Best Platform for Defusing India-Pakistan Tension - Ex Russian Envoy
    At the official level, the two countries are mum on any possibility of bilateral meeting on the side-lines of the SCO summit. But a quiet visit by the Pakistani foreign secretary and recent exchanges have given credence to speculations that moves are afoot to facilitate a meeting between Modi and Khan.

    Earlier, on 26 May, during the first direct communication with Imran Khan, Modi referred to his earlier suggestion to fight poverty jointly, saying: "creating trust, an environment free of violence and terrorism, are essential for peace, progress and prosperity in our region".

    On 22 May, then-Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj held an informal dialogue on the side-lines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO in Bishkek.

    Qureshi made it clear to Swaraj that Pakistan does "want all the matters resolved through dialogue and that Prime Minister Khan had said in his very first speech that if India takes one step forward, we would take two steps forward".

    READ MORE: Islamabad Explains Why Pakistan PM Imran Khan Not Invited to Modi Swearing-In

    The two countries stopped the bilateral dialogue in 2016 when Pakistan-based terrorist groups, as India claimed, conducted a series of attacks on military installations.

    The relations touched a new low this year in February, when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. It led to the Indian Air Force launching an air strike on 26 February in retaliation. The two nuclear-armed nations reached near a war-like stage when Pakistan retaliated on the following day and brought down an Indian fighter jet.

    Related:

    SCO Will Help India, Pakistan Collaborate On Mutual Issues Of Interest
    Cooperation at SCO Can Streamline India-Pakistan Peace Efforts - Analyst
    India-Pakistan Talks at SCO Summit Unlikely After Balakot, Pulwama - Ex-Official
    Tags:
    bilateral talks, airstrike, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sushma Swaraj, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Balakot, India, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse