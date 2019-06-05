Mysterous Disease Kills 2 'Physically Fit' Texans Vacationing in Fiji - Reports

On 22 May, the couple arrived in Fiji; once they fell ill, they were hospitalised, the US media reported citing Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

A young couple from Texas, David and Michelle Paul, died from an unidentified illness while they were on vacation in Fiji, according to KVUE, an Austin-based ABC TV affiliate.

Family member Tracey Calanog commented on the pair's condition to KVUE, saying that they both were "very physically fit".

"They knew something was going on with their bodies and were able to get to the hospital," she also noted.

Fijian officials are now investigating the mysterious death of the two.