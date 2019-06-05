China Confronts Canadian PM Trudeau's Critique of Chinese Human Rights Record

The Chinese embassy in Canada has made "stern representations" to Canada following Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the Chinese human rights record, noting that such comments constitute flagrant interference in the country's internal affairs, Reuters reported citing an embassy statement.

Earlier in the day, Justin Trudeau, while marking the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing, noted that he had "real concern" about China's human rights record.

"We have real concerns about China's behavior in regards to human rights and will continue to… call for better respect of human rights on this anniversary and every day going forward," Trudeau said as cited by Reuters.

The relations between the two countries have worsened following the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder, in December, at the United States' request, reportedly on suspicions of failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran.

The arrest was decried by Beijing, which demanded that Canada immediately release the Chinese national. Huawei has insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.

Shortly after the arrest of Meng two Canadian nationals, Michael Kovrig, and Michael Spravor were arrested in China on charges of obtaining secret state data on behalf of foreign actors.

The Chinese company has been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of stealing commercial information. Washington also said it suspected Huawei of working for the government of China, the US adversary and the country which is engaged in a major trade spat with Washington.

Huawei has dismissed claims about its cooperation with the Chinese authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.

On 4 June 1989, a student-led protest being held in Beijing's Tiananmen Square was dispersed by the army, leaving over 200 dead and 7,000 injured, according to official estimates. Human rights activists have claimed the death toll is in the thousands.