Indian Satellites, Spy Planes to Search Missing Military Jet Near Chinese Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): A day after an Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft went off radar screens near the Chinese border, the remote sensing satellites of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Naval P-8I spy planes have been pressed into service.
"Indian Navy P-8 I aircraft joined the search operations today (4 June). CARTOSAT and RISAT satellites of ISRO are also taking images of the area", the Indian Air Force (IAF) stated on Tuesday evening.
Earlier on Monday, the IAF launched C-130, An-32 transport aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters, and Indian Army helicopters. The aircraft are equipped with advanced sensors.
"The families of all air-warriors on board the aircraft have been informed and are being regularly updated on the progress of search for the missing aircraft", the IAF stated, adding that eight members of the crew and five passengers were on board the aircraft.
The Soviet-era aircraft were inducted into the Air Force in the 1980s and have been undergoing upgrades. However, the missing jet had not been upgraded under the programme.
