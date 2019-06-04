Nine-Year-Old Girl Raped in Jalandhar, Netizens Hail Suspect's Lynching

New Delhi (Sputnik): A nine-year-old girl has been raped in the Indian city of Jalandhar and is currently at a hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the girl's father found her unconscious when he returned home from work. She later told him about what happened and that the perpetrator was their neighbour Pappu Kumar, a 39-year-old man.
After media outlets reported about it, the incident sparked a huge outcry on social media.
Though the mob took decision in their hand, but all the rapist shud be given same treatment. No need for court & case, decision on the spot— SK Dwivedi (@SKDwivedi0) June 3, 2019
Well done…— Dr Shubham Shrivastava (@STOMATOLOGIST01) June 3, 2019
Good decision by public because court to 20-25 sal lga deti judgment dene me— Vishal Pandey (@VISHALPANDEY38) June 3, 2019
Great job 👏👏 Justice on the spot— Sααղí 🧚 (@Being__Saniya) June 3, 2019
this lynching is growing due to loss of trust of people in police, administration,and judiciary— pushpendra Jain (@pkjain462001) June 3, 2019
A police official has meanwhile said that a case has been opened against the people involved in the mob-lynching.
