Pakistan Slams BBC Story on Alleged Human Rights Abuses as 'Pack Full of Lies'

Claiming to have ‘rare access to some victims’, the BBC published a story of alleged atrocities by Pakistani soldiers on civilians in the Waziristan region bordering Afghanistan. Twitterati were overwhelmingly supportive of Pakistan's government, with some calling on the BBC to be ‘twitterstormed’.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Pakistani administration has minced no words in denouncing the recent BBC story on alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan.

The story, titled ‘Uncovering Pakistan's Secret Human Rights Abuses' released on 2 June sought to ‘highlight' the ‘murders and tortures' allegedly committed by Pakistani soldiers in mountainous Waziristan while saying that tens of thousands of people had been killed in Pakistan's post-9/11 war on terror.

News story published by BBC on 2nd June 2019, titled “Uncovering Pakistan's Secret Human Rights Abuses” is pack of lies and in violation of journalistic ethos.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) for the country's armed forces, in its statement, insisted that the British state media network's story was rife with conjecture. Calling it ‘a pack full of lies', it further accused the BBC of having violated journalistic norms.

"The angling, spinning and credibility of the story is exposed from the fact that contrary to published claim, ISPR only received a judgemental questionnaire via email. In response ISPR offered full opportunity even interaction to know the facts (copy attached). BBC team never responded and did a preconceived conjectured story," the official ISPR release read.

"The issue is being formally taken up with BBC authorities," the release read further.

The BBC story has met with vociferous and heated reproaches from netizens.

