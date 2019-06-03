N Korean Official Rumoured Killed After Summit With US Appears With Kim - Report

TOKYO/MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a concert accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, the head of United Front Department of the North Korean Workers’ Party and Kim's close aide, who was reportedly dismissed after the second US-North Korean summit in Hanoi in February, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

On Sunday, the North Korean leader was also seen enjoying the concert by the wives of Korean People's Army officers alongside his wife, Ri Sol Ju, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted.

READ MORE: North Korea Urges UN Chief to Take Action Over Ship's Seizure by 'Gangster' US

In late May, South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported that Kim Yong Chol, who had been US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s counterpart in the run-up to the Hanoi summit, was reportedly subjected to forced labor and "ideological education." Moreover, Pyongyang authorities have reportedly executed several officials who were involved in organizing two US-North Korean summits due to the failure of the second one.

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim concluded with no agreement and a deadlock in denuclearization talks — Washington demanded that Pyongyang completely dismantle its nuclear facilities in order to get sanctions relief, while North Korea wanted partial relief before it began denuclearizing.