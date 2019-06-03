Strong 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwest of Indonesia - USGS

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no tsunami warning.
There is no information about any victims or damage.
Indonesia, located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.
Felt #earthquake M5.5 strikes 172 km SW of #Padangsidempuan (#Indonesia) 13 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/uV5QDHS1kv pic.twitter.com/B7yP8Qj8Jo— EMSC (@LastQuake) June 3, 2019
New #Earthquake. 🌎— Chile Alerta 🇨🇱⚠🌎 (@ChileAlertaApp) June 3, 2019
5.5 (Mb) — 29 km al sur de Teluk Dalam — Indonesia.
2019/06/03 06:04:36 UTC.#TelukDalam-Indonesia App: https://t.co/e1jlc9uim5 #Temblor #Sismo #alert pic.twitter.com/RZCdBoJapu
