Singapore Scrambles F-15SG Jets to Escort Passenger Plane Amid 'Bomb Scare'

Representatives of the carrier Scoot specified that the incident took place on an Airbus 320 en route to Singapore from Cebu, Philippines.

Two F-15 fighter jets belonging to Singaporean air force were scrambled to escort a passenger aircraft operated by the local carrier Scoot due to an emergency; it was reported that a bomb had been planted on board, the city-state's Minister of Defence Ng Eng Hen said on his Facebook page on Sunday.

An inspection of the aircarft revealed that no bomb had been planted on board.

The plane carried 144 passengers and 6 crew members, none of whom sustained any injuries.

Local police are now investigating the case.