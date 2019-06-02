Indian Officials Want Civil Servant Out After Thank You Tweet to Gandhi's Killer

On 17 May, Nidhi Choudhari tweeted that it was high time for Indians to remove Gandhi's face from the currency, dismantle his statutes, and rename institutions and roads. She went on the say "that would be a real tribute from all of us! ThankU Godse for 30.01.1948".

Indian authorities represented by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) attempted to suspend Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nidhi Choudhari from her duties after the civil servant made a reportedly derogatory statement condemning Mahatma Gandhi, tweeting a 'thank you' post to the former leader's assassin, Nathuram Godse.

"We demand the immediate suspension of IAS officer Nidhi Choudhari for her derogatory tweet against Mahatma Gandhi. She gloried Nathuram Godse. This should not be tolerated," NCP leader Jitendra Awhad was cited as saying by DNA India.

She later deleted the tweet, saying that some people "misunderstood it". Choudhari added that she'd "bow before him with the deepest regard and will do till last breath."

I have deleted my tweet of 17.05.2019 w.r.t. GandhiJi because some people misunderstood it

If only they had followed my timeline since 2011 they would've understood that I would NEVER even dream of insulting GandhiJi

I bow before him with deepest regard & will do till last breath pic.twitter.com/CSjaKHF9BJ — Nidhi Choudhari🕉☪️✝️☸️ (@nidhichoudhari) 31 мая 2019 г.

​Gandhi was shot dead by Naduram Godse on 30 January 1948 in Delhi. Gandhi, who lived in 1869-1948 and was educated as a lawyer, is credited with being the leader of the movement to achieve independence from the United Kingdom through nonviolent civil disobedience.