UN Opens up on Reports About Executions in North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The United Nations cannot confirm a report that North Korea executed its special envoy to the United States one month after a failed summit between the two countries, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing.

"We are at this stage unable to confirm these reports, we are aware of the reports that there has been an execution of an official in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea but, since we do not have any way of confirming that, I would not have any further comment at this time", Haq said.

Neither North nor South Korean authorities have confirmed the reports.

The report, published earlier in the day by South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper, cited an unnamed North Korean official as saying that top negotiator Kim Hyok Chol was executed in March along with four other senior officials.

The second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which was held in Hanoi in February, concluded with no agreement and a deadlock in denuclearisation talks. Washington demanded that Pyongyang completely dismantle its nuclear facilities in order to get sanctions relief, while North Korea wanted partial relief before it began denuclearising.