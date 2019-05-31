Chinese Defence Minister Expresses Protest Against US Taiwan-Related Actions

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has expressed protest against the US’ Taiwan-related actions at a meeting with acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick M. Shanahan.
The statement comes after Shanahan earlier stated that building partnerships, deploying capabilities to the region, and assisting countries in developing their security capabilities are part of the US strategy to contain Beijing and achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
READ MORE: US Playing With Fire in Taiwan Strait, Undermining Relations — Chinese Ministry
China claims the South China Sea as its sovereign territory and has built military bases on artificial islands there. The United States views the sea as an international waterway and routinely defies China with patrols by US and allied warships in so-called freedom of navigation exercises.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)