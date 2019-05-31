Register
15:16 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine customs officials inspect cargo containers containing tonnes of garbage shipped by Canada at Manila port November 10, 2014

    'Baaaaaaaaa Bye': Manila Succeeds in Sending Back Tonnes of Trash to Canada

    © REUTERS / Mandatory credit BAN Toxics
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Waste dumps have been a contentious issue in Manila-Ottawa bilateral ties for the past few years with Manila repeatedly urging the North American country to take back its trash falsely labelled as “recyclables”. Canada, however, turned a deaf ear to the calls for quite some time and even missed the latest deadline.

    The Philippines has sent back tonnes of garbage exported by Canada, which has been the cause of a long-standing spat between Manila and Ottawa for years. Environmental activists have called for a wider permanent ban on trash imports from Australia and Hong Kong.

    As many as 69 containers packed with 2,500 tonnes of household waste, including plastic bottles, bags, and used adult diapers that have been rotting away in ports in Manila for six years were loaded late on Thursday (30 May) onto the Bavaria, a 40,000-tonne, Liberia-registered container ship, set to sail via Kaohsiung, Taiwan all the way to Vancouver, its final destination,  the Straits Times reported.

    Filipino environmental activists wear a mock container vans filled with garbage to symbolize the 50 containers of waste that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines two years ago, as they hold a protest outside the Canadian embassy at the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines on Thursday, May 7, 2015
    © AP Photo / Aaron Favila
    Philippines Rejects Canada Offer to Take Back Trash – Report

    “Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it… The garbage is gone, good riddance”, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted, along with images of the vessel leaving. Canada has footed the shipping bill pegged at some $260,000.

    “Get your flights back. Thanks, and sorry for the trouble you went through to drive home a point… This is the end of the matter… There’s more to garbage between us”, he added. 

    The garbage issue severely eroded the countries’ bilateral ties since Canada sent several batched of trash to the Philippines amounting to 103 containers back in 2013 and 2014. The contents of 34 containers have already been disposed of, while the issue as a whole remained unresolved. 

    All the containers were falsely declared by a private firm as recyclable plastic scrap, prompting Philippine officials to demand that Canada take back the remaining 69 items, with President Rodrigo Duterte lashing out at Canada in April threatening “a war against Canada”. The latter pledged to take measures to ship the waste back, however, failed to meet a 15 May deadline set by the other side, prompting the Philippines to recall its diplomats from Canada.

    Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo ratcheted up the pressure by saying Manila would ship the trash back on its own “immediately” and threatened to dump the waste in Canadian waters.

    Meanwhile, early this month, over 200 tonnes of rubbish inside a 40ft container from Australia landed in Manila, while another shipment, improperly labelled as “assorted electronic accessories”, from Hong Kong, reached a port on Mindanao, in the southern Philippines.

    Earlier this year Manila took reciprocal action against South Korea sending back 6,500 tonnes of garbage incorrectly labelled as plastic flakes.

    Malaysia earlier announced it was sending back an overwhelming 450 tonnes of imported plastic waste back to its sources, including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.

    “Why do we need to repeatedly remind the world that we are not a garbage dump? Illegal waste dumping in developing countries should be stopped at all costs. We refuse to be treated as rich countries’ trash dumps”, Ms Abigail Aguilar, campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia, asked rhetorically.

    Locsin also dwelled on the issue earlier this year noting that a ban on waste imports will be in place, as long as Duterte, who prioritises environmental issues, is the country’s president.

    READ MORE: ‘Unspoilt' Australian Island ‘Literally Drowning' in Plastic Trash — Study

    China has faced the same issue for the past several years as well, receiving the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world. However, the world’s second biggest economy closed its doors to foreign waste last year in an effort to clean up its environment.

    Related:

    Manila Blasts Beijing for Violating Sovereignty in South China Sea Waters
    More Than 500 Smuggled Tarantulas Seized Near Manila Airport
    Washington, Manila Considering US Rocket System to Counter China - Report
    Manila Accepts Tokyo's Help to Fight Terrorism After Deadly Church Bombings
    Tags:
    trash, Rubbish, garbage, spat, Canada, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse