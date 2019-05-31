5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the tremor was registered 210 km (130 miles) north-east of the island of Lombok, situated near the island of Bali. There is no information about any damage inflicted by the earthquake in the region. Local authorities haven't issued a tsunami warning.
06:37:53 31-05-2019 5.2 Mw Bali Sea #earthquake #earthquakerdevices #earthquakes #earthquakerelief #earthquaker #earthquakebar #earthquakestory #earthquakeseason #earthquakedamage https://t.co/XI0Ob8EaKk pic.twitter.com/AHSDJRmcVx— earthquakeupdate (@earthquakeupda2) May 31, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)