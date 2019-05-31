Explosion in Kabul Kills at Least Four - Reports

The blast comes just a day after a suicide bomber carried out an attack outside a military training academy, killing six people, with the Daesh* terror group claiming responsibility for the incident.

According to media reports, a car bomb attack on Jalalabad road has targeted a convoy of vehicles belonging to an international organisation, killing four and wounding several others.

"It was a suicide attack that targeted foreigners", an anonymous security official has told Reuters, stating that four residents of Kabul had been killed by the explosion as well as wounding several foreigners.

However, there is no official information about the casualties at the moment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW