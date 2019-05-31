Explosion in Kabul Kills at Least Four - Reports

According to media reports, a car bomb attack on Jalalabad road has targeted a convoy of vehicles belonging to an international organisation, killing four and wounding several others.
"It was a suicide attack that targeted foreigners", an anonymous security official has told Reuters, stating that four residents of Kabul had been killed by the explosion as well as wounding several foreigners.
READ MORE: At Least 10 People Injured in Magnetic Bomb Blast in Kabul — Authorities
However, there is no official information about the casualties at the moment.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)