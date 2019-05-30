Netizens Debate How an Ex-Airline Chief With Travel Ban Could Nearly Fly Out

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media users are debating with curiosity how well-known Indian business tycoon Naresh Goyal allegedly almost succeeded in fleeing the country, facilitated by a "misspell" in the Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him, issued at the behest of India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Some netizens were left with raised eyebrows at the incident, especially caused by a misspelling in the LOC. Many of them suspect foul play.
What if that misspell was deliberate? Brilliant presence of mind by the field officer.— Alive 2 Roar (@BlrVipin_86) May 30, 2019
Nice scoop… But kept thinking was there a conspiracy to misspell his name inn LOC so that he can abscond and then blame can be put on a clerical error.🤔🤔🤔— 3§ (@Vagabond_of_01) May 30, 2019
And it would be really surprising if LOC is released only based on Name and no photographs and passport details
Could be a mischievous plan also. Looks like a deliberate attempt to fool the system.— Amit Kumar 🇮🇳 (@amit_k28) May 30, 2019
This error cannot be a coincidence.— சீதாராம் (@S_Ram_Ind) May 30, 2019
Somebody wanted him to escape😡who that could be? Any guesses?— Rekharao (@Radheradherani) May 30, 2019
That immigration officer deserves appreciation @PMOIndia @narendramodi— sas1234 (@sas1234_) May 30, 2019
Award him— डॉक्टरनी Usha🇮🇳 (@upratap09) May 30, 2019
Goyal and his wife Anita were en route to Dubai from Mumbai Airport on 25 May. They were deplaned when Goyal was recognised as such after the couple had cleared immigration because of a misspelling in the LOC.
What’s in a surname? Ask Naresh Goyal.Cleared immigration as the look-out circular spelt his surname as "Goel" instead of "Goyal." An alert official, recognizing him, checked with main office to find an LOC existed.Flight was recalled,Goyal deplaned.I rpt https://t.co/IOYulUGwQV— vijaita singh (@vijaita) 30 May 2019
Had Naresh Goyal been successful in his attempt to fly out of the country with a purported intention to flee, he would have been another to join the list of the absconding economic offenders, namely Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Nirav Modi, among others.
All comments
Show new comments (0)