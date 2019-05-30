Nobel Winner Malala Represents Pakistan at Cricket World Cup Opening Ceremony

Each participating nation had one icon and a former cricketer representing the country at the sporting event's opening. India was represented by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and former cricketer Anil Kumble.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai who had come to represent Pakistan stole the show at the Cricket World Cup 2019 opening ceremony on 29 May at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. She was present along with another Pakistani cricketing great, former team captain Azghar Ali.

Malala Yousafzai and @AzharAli_ representing Pakistan in opening ceremony of #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/T4AmvFtGj1 — Pakistan Cricket & PSL Freaks (@PslFreaks) May 29, 2019

World Cup 2019 opening party begins at The Mall—in front of Buckingham Palace in central #London!#WorldCup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/rla5ILO5Hy

Malala was treated to a huge contingent of Pakistani cricket fans who had gathered at the venue.

Just got back from the #CWC19 opening ceremony. Can not describe the feeling i felt when they said "representing Pakistan, is Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai"… i had goosebumps.. everyone cheered for her! Oh and we beat India in the 60 second cricket challenge 😆 — Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) May 29, 2019

The champion for women's rights even played cricket at the opening ceremony in the 60-second Challenge matches between teams from the participant nations.

The Nobel laureate paid tribute to the Pakistani women's cricket team during the opening ceremony.

Thank you @Malala Yusafzai for paying tribute to our women cricket team including incredible @mir_sana05 in the opening ceremony of cricket world cup tonight #CWC2019. What a proud moment to see you represent #Pakistan along with @AzharAli_ @TheRealPCB. @barribaat #cricket pic.twitter.com/BqK4pdkWvf — Adil Shahzeb (@adilshahzeb) May 30, 2019

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, social activist Malala Yousafzai has been championing the cause of education among girls. She is also a strong advocate for women's sports, especially Pakistan's women's cricket team. The Women Cricket World 2014 was named after Malala in tribute to her activism.

Malala was seen posing with Indian representative actor Farhan Akhtar at the function.

The pride of Pakistan #MalalaYousafzai Yes she is he🌹🌸 pic.twitter.com/aiJfqQiI0C — GullaAfridi (@gullaafridi) May 29, 2019

The Cricket World Cup is organised every four years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 2019 event is 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, and will take place from 30 May to 14 July 2019 in England and Wales.