China to Sign Around 30 Agreements with Russia During Xi's Visit - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Moscow and Beijing will conclude around 30 bilateral deals in various areas, including two political agreements, during Chinese leader Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia, the Asian country's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Hanhui, said on Thursday.

"During the visit, around 30 agreements will be signed. Apart from two political agreements, other agreements concern trade and economic areas, energy, investment and other areas," Zhang said during a press briefing.

Last week, the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF), and China's Suiyong Capital and Dazheng Investment Group have launched a Russian-Chinese yuan fund and already started to develop potential projects, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Xi will visit Russia on June 5-7. The Chinese leader is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and for the discussion of crucial economic issues.