China to Sign Around 30 Agreements with Russia During Xi's Visit - Beijing

"During the visit, around 30 agreements will be signed. Apart from two political agreements, other agreements concern trade and economic areas, energy, investment and other areas," Zhang said during a press briefing.
Xi will visit Russia on June 5-7. The Chinese leader is expected to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and for the discussion of crucial economic issues.
