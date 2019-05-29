Kashmir Family Seeks Indian Gov’t Help to Return Son Who Joined Daesh in Syria

The issue of Daesh* fighters from India first appeared in the media in 2014 when it was reported that four young men had left their homes in Maharashtra and successfully made it to Syria. Of these youngsters, only one, named Majid, eventually surrendered and was brought back to India from Turkey.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Kashmiri family has urged the government of India to help it in ensuring the safe return of their son, who is believed to have been radicalised while studying in Australia.

Aadil Ahmed Wada, a youth who reportedly joined Daesh in Syria in 2013, has been taken into captivity by US-led coalition forces in Syria after surrendering earlier this year in March, according to the Kashmiri family.

Father of the suspected Daesh terrorist Aadil Ahmed Wada confirmed to local media on Wednesday that his son, an MBA graduate from Australia, had sent a voice message on 25 March.

"I want to return back and the US army has told us that if we surrender, we will be sent back to our countries", the voice message states, as per his father, adding that his son along with others have been "surrounded by US forces".

Aadil's father claims that his son did an MBA at Queensland University in Australia and that's where he may have come under the influence of a terrorist group and later travelled through Turkey to Syria.

Aadil married a Dutch national and had a son, aged 5, who died during their battle with starvation, says the Kashmiri family.

The request from the family comes in the wake of Indian authorities bringing back another suspected Daesh member from Turkey, who had won a case in court in order to return to his homeland.

In the initial years, the Indian Home Ministry remained susceptive about the presence of Daesh terrorists in Kashmir. But only last week did the National Investigation Agency (NIA), for the first time, file a charge sheet against alleged operatives of Daesh.