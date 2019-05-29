Mother of 'Narendra Modi' Baby Changes His Name Amid Public Pressure

The woman says that she gave in to the pulls and pressure of society, her community, and family as she felt that her step might lead to ostracism. She was also facing heat from the hospital for falsifying information.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Unable to withstand mounting pressure from her community, a Muslim woman who made headlines in the Indian media recently for naming her new-born after the Indian prime minister has now opted to modify the infant's name.

The boy, originally named Narendra Damodardas Modi, has been renamed as Mohammad Altaf Alam Modi.

"He still has Modi in his name", the mother, Mehnaaz Begum, told Indian news agency IANS.

The woman's entire family are ardent supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has recently won a second-term.

The child's grandfather had earlier said that he was proud of his daughter-in-law for naming his grandson after the name of the country's prime minister.

Mehnaaz Begum said she was unable to bear the pressure from society, and therefore, opted to change her new-born son's name to Mohammad Altaf Alam Modi instead of her original choice of Narendra Damordardas Modi.

The mother revealed she wanted to put an end an unwanted controversy, as some members of her family refused to attend post-birth ceremonies until she changed the child's name.

According to the media report, Mehnaaz Begum is also controversially claiming that her son was born on 23 May, the day on which election results were announced, giving a landslide victory to Narendra Modi.

However, the hospital where the child was born has recorded his birth date as 12 May and charged the mother with altering it to May 23 to gain popularity.