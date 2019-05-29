Register
    Indian army soldiers (File)

    Indian Army Vets 'Feel Betrayed' as Gov't Curbs on Purchasing Tax Free Vehicles

    © AFP 2019 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Data from last year suggest that armed forces personnel purchased cars and SUVs worth over $870 million. According the new directive, a service member can only purchase one tax-free vehicle per eight years, besides limits on the engine capacity of the vehicle as well.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Veteran Indian Army personnel have expressed displeasure over curbs imposed by the government on purchasing tax-free vehicles from the state-run Canteen Stores Department (CSD) as part of its initiative to curb expenditures. Until recently, there was no limit on the capacity or price of vehicles that could be purchased through the CSD.

    Indian soldiers shadows (File)
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Fearing Prosecution for Fake Encounters, Indian Army Moves to Court for Relief
    The decision appears to have caused discomfort, as expressed by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement, a group representing veterans.

    A letter addressed to the Government of India by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement reads that with the current financial status, earnings, and aspirations, officers looked to purchase much costlier things than what the government is offering.

    READ MORE:India’s Defence Policy Decisions Will Bear Fruit Over Next Decade — Army Veteran

    "Defence Personnel feel that they are being degraded, downgraded and ill-treated as compared even to the para military forces in their socio-economic status…Implementation of new policy will adversely affect the morale of defence personnel as well as their efficiency since you are withdrawing the facility already granted to then", the group said in its letter.

    Several veterans have expressed their displeasure through social media as well, saying that the "decision does not appear logical".

    #AFdegradation

    Army personnel have been complaining about the treatment they have received by the civilian-led administration in the Indian Defence Ministry, as data compiled by the soldiers indicate that from 2014 to 2017, the ministry filed 800 appeals in the Supreme Court of India against army tribunal rulings in favour of disabled soldiers.

    READ MORE: India Announces Meagre Rise in Defence Allocation

    Veterans have also complained about the distribution of pensions to them.

    Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India asked the government to seriously consider the concerns raised by retired army personnel about the One Rank One Pension.

