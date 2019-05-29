Netizens Ridicule Indian Hospital for Astrological Diagnosis of Patients

A doctor at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has claimed that the merging of astrology and medical science has been helpful in successfully diagnosing the illnesses of as many as 70 patients. The astrologer says no time is wasted while making a diagnosis.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A media report of a hospital in India's north-western Jaipur city hiring a full-time astrologer to detect diseases and diagnose illness based on a patient's astrological birth chart has gone viral on social media. A majority of netizens are ridiculing the practice as unheard of in modern times.

🤔What… Where the hell are we going,….to stone age..!! — Ranjeet 🇮🇳 (@rannjeeet) May 28, 2019

Hahaha… i want to lie down now and get myself diagnosed. — —_-|| (@dameinindia) May 28, 2019

RIP MEDICAL SCIENCE 🤐 — Avinash Singh (@avi_sazz) May 28, 2019

Who allows such institutions to exist? — PS (@SoShubh) May 28, 2019

​The hospital's in-house astrologer, Pandit Akhilesh Sharma, has been tasked with the responsibility of subjecting patients to astrological evaluation and diagnosis.

Thereafter, the doctors compare the medical and astrological diagnosis before finally deciding on the line of medical treatment to be given to patients.

Doctors at the hospital told Indian news agency ANI that Pandit Sharma has so far predicted diseases correctly, while clarifying that astrology is being used only for diagnosis and not for treatment.

Doctor: When a patient comes, he is subjected to astrological evaluation & astrological diagnosis. The medical & astrological diagnoses are then compared. Treatment is done with advanced technology but we take the help of astrology for diagnosis. Patients are satisfied. (27.05) pic.twitter.com/jVHAbOE6fL — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

​The hospital is now reportedly preparing a new course that will be a combination of medical science and astrology, which is planned to be called astronomical sciences.