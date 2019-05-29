Netizens Ridicule Indian Hospital for Astrological Diagnosis of Patients

New Delhi (Sputnik): A media report of a hospital in India's north-western Jaipur city hiring a full-time astrologer to detect diseases and diagnose illness based on a patient's astrological birth chart has gone viral on social media. A majority of netizens are ridiculing the practice as unheard of in modern times.
🤔What… Where the hell are we going,….to stone age..!!— Ranjeet 🇮🇳 (@rannjeeet) May 28, 2019
Hahaha… i want to lie down now and get myself diagnosed.— —_-|| (@dameinindia) May 28, 2019
RIP MEDICAL SCIENCE 🤐— Avinash Singh (@avi_sazz) May 28, 2019
Who allows such institutions to exist?— PS (@SoShubh) May 28, 2019
The hospital's in-house astrologer, Pandit Akhilesh Sharma, has been tasked with the responsibility of subjecting patients to astrological evaluation and diagnosis.
Thereafter, the doctors compare the medical and astrological diagnosis before finally deciding on the line of medical treatment to be given to patients.
Doctors at the hospital told Indian news agency ANI that Pandit Sharma has so far predicted diseases correctly, while clarifying that astrology is being used only for diagnosis and not for treatment.
Doctor: When a patient comes, he is subjected to astrological evaluation & astrological diagnosis. The medical & astrological diagnoses are then compared. Treatment is done with advanced technology but we take the help of astrology for diagnosis. Patients are satisfied. (27.05) pic.twitter.com/jVHAbOE6fL— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
The hospital is now reportedly preparing a new course that will be a combination of medical science and astrology, which is planned to be called astronomical sciences.
