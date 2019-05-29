Mumbai Doctor Suicide Sparks Social Debate Against Discrimination

So far five doctors have been arrested in the case. The victim, Dr. Payal Tadvi was allegedly bullied for coming from the lower strata of society. The incident seems to have thrown social fault-lines wide open, causing dissent between the castes, as the social media fume over the tragedy.

New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent suicide of a female doctor in Mumbai, India who was allegedly harassed for belonging to a commonly discriminated-against scheduled tribe has prompted street protests and generated strong reactions on social media.

People have taken to streets to voice their anguish and demanded that the woman's tormentors be brought to justice at the earliest opportunity.

We are here outside Nair hospital in #Mumbai where people have gathered to demand #JusticeforDrPayal pic.twitter.com/Ws1RJqQa3y — Adivasi Resurgence (@AdivasiResurge) 28 May 2019

The sloganeering about #InstitutionalMurder going on strong outside Nair Hospital. #JusticeForDrPayal #JusticeForPayal pic.twitter.com/oqt1fw71A3

— Adivasi Resurgence (@AdivasiResurge) 28 May 2019

#JusticeForDrPayalTadvi Protest at Delhi University, Arts Faculty.

Condemn the #InstitutionalMurder

of Dr.Payal.

End Caste discrimination in higher education! pic.twitter.com/klyldNUP1f — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) May 28, 2019

Pune come together against th institutional murder of Dr Payal Tadvi and ensure Justice for her#JusticeForDrPayal #InstitutionalMurder pic.twitter.com/acfPwzyd6t — vidula sonagra (@Vidula_Vil) May 28, 2019

According to people aware of the incident, Payal had to endure ridicule for purportedly availing herself to a government affirmative action scheme under which people from socially disadvantaged groups get benefits in terms of jobs, higher education, etc. on lenient terms and conditions.

A Twitter user posted the types of comments that people like Dr. Payal have to contend with from people from better-positioned castes while at work. Some of the comments were in vernacular and others in English.

I am uploading few screen shots of the conversations that happen on a daily basis where doctors from reserved category are repeatedly addressed as " BEGGARS, UNDESERVING DOCTORS, QUACKS"#JusticeForDrPayal #PayalTadvi#JusticeForPayal pic.twitter.com/7EsW0DuOh4 — Yazhini PM (@yazhinisundaram) May 28, 2019

Payal was from the ‘Adivasi Tadvi Bhil' tribal community, which is classified in the Indian Constitution as Scheduled Tribe for the purpose of granting reservations in government jobs, higher education etc. She had married a Muslim man.

There is an uproar in social media Hashtags like #JusticeForDrPayal and #InstitutionalMurder are trending on Twitter.

#DrPayalTadvi suicide is heartbreaking. Her associates Doctors Khandelwal, Mahere and Ahuja are a disgrace to the medical profession. They should be barred from practice permanently besides subject to punishment as per law for the offences committed. — Pradeep Gopalan (@PGopalan57) May 29, 2019

Inhuman Brahminical caste system is threat to Humanity. Destroy Manusmriti & justice should be served to our sister Dr. Payal Tadvi. #JusticeForPayal #InstitutionalMurder #MeritlessSavarnas@UNWatch @UN @UNHumanRights @UNinIndia @amnesty @coe @Europarl_EN @wef @IMFNews @BBC @AP pic.twitter.com/atcvhN8gL2

— Rajesh Raj (@NRajeshraj) May 28, 2019

What about from Past Thousands of years These People were treated as shit and oppressed by The Upper caste…. and This is just 71 years and 9 months and you are saying so much unjustice with General Catagory. #JusticeForDrPayal#InstitutionalMurder @BhimArmyChief

— Akhil Ahuja (@MaxAhuja01) May 28, 2019

How many more students are we going to lose to #InstitutionalMurder? We lost a doctor due to the arrogance of upper castes, and what's worse is that it's getting worse. Education shouldn't literally kill them, and this is nothing if not institutional murder #JusticeForDrPayal pic.twitter.com/sokefrYp4Q

— Jagadeesan Arulraj (@jaganarulraj) May 27, 2019

Payal's suicide is certainly not the first case of #suicide in higher educational institutions. We have seen #DrJaspreet from #Chandigarh medical college, harassed by his #savarna prof. and ws failed. He was later awarded MBBS post his suicide #JusticeForDrPayal #deathofmerit

— Ambedkar Age (@DalitLiveMatter) May 26, 2019

Despite efforts from the Indian government to bridge the caste-based social divide in Indian society through affirmative action legislation, caste discrimination still persists, as revealed by Dr Payal’s suicide. India introduced the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 to criminalise caste and tribe-based discrimination. India's Affirmative Action scheme provides for reservation quotas in job recruitment, seats in colleges/universities and in job promotions for people belonging to the discriminated-against groups, locally known as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.