14:23 GMT +329 May 2019
    In this Monday, Sept. 7, 2015 photo, a 3D printed stethoscope, left, is seen next to a traditional medical stethoscope in Gaza City.

    Mumbai Doctor Suicide Sparks Social Debate Against Discrimination

    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    So far five doctors have been arrested in the case. The victim, Dr. Payal Tadvi was allegedly bullied for coming from the lower strata of society. The incident seems to have thrown social fault-lines wide open, causing dissent between the castes, as the social media fume over the tragedy.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent suicide of a female doctor in Mumbai, India who was allegedly harassed for belonging to a commonly discriminated-against scheduled tribe has prompted street protests and generated strong reactions on social media.

    People have taken to streets to voice their anguish and demanded that the woman's tormentors be brought to justice at the earliest opportunity.

    The sloganeering about #InstitutionalMurder going on strong outside Nair Hospital. #JusticeForDrPayal #JusticeForPayal pic.twitter.com/oqt1fw71A3

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Twitter Apologises After CEO Offends India's Upper Caste Hindus
    According to people aware of the incident, Payal had to endure ridicule for purportedly availing herself to a government affirmative action scheme under which people from socially disadvantaged groups get benefits in terms of jobs, higher education, etc. on lenient terms and conditions.

    A Twitter user posted the types of comments that people like Dr. Payal have to contend with from people from better-positioned castes while at work. Some of the comments were in vernacular and others in English.

    Payal was from the ‘Adivasi Tadvi Bhil' tribal community, which is classified in the Indian Constitution as Scheduled Tribe for the purpose of granting reservations in government jobs, higher education etc. She had married a Muslim man.

    There is an uproar in social media Hashtags like #JusticeForDrPayal and #InstitutionalMurder are trending on Twitter.

    Inhuman Brahminical caste system is threat to Humanity. Destroy Manusmriti & justice should be served to our sister Dr. Payal Tadvi. #JusticeForPayal #InstitutionalMurder #MeritlessSavarnas@UNWatch @UN @UNHumanRights @UNinIndia @amnesty @coe @Europarl_EN @wef @IMFNews @BBC @AP pic.twitter.com/atcvhN8gL2

    What about from Past Thousands of years These People were treated as shit and oppressed by The Upper caste…. and This is just 71 years and 9 months and you are saying so much unjustice with General Catagory. #JusticeForDrPayal#InstitutionalMurder @BhimArmyChief

    How many more students are we going to lose to #InstitutionalMurder? We lost a doctor due to the arrogance of upper castes, and what's worse is that it's getting worse. Education shouldn't literally kill them, and this is nothing if not institutional murder #JusticeForDrPayal pic.twitter.com/sokefrYp4Q

    Payal's suicide is certainly not the first case of #suicide in higher educational institutions. We have seen #DrJaspreet from #Chandigarh medical college, harassed by his #savarna prof. and ws failed. He was later awarded MBBS post his suicide #JusticeForDrPayal #deathofmerit

    Despite efforts from the Indian government to bridge the caste-based social divide in Indian society through affirmative action legislation, caste discrimination still persists, as revealed by Dr Payal’s suicide. India introduced the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 to criminalise caste and tribe-based discrimination. India's Affirmative Action scheme provides for reservation quotas in job recruitment, seats in colleges/universities and in job promotions for people belonging to the discriminated-against groups, locally known as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

    social, Hindus, caste, tribal, discrimination, India, Mumbai
