Mumbai Doctor Suicide Sparks Social Debate Against Discrimination

New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent suicide of a female doctor in Mumbai, India who was allegedly harassed for belonging to a commonly discriminated-against scheduled tribe has prompted street protests and generated strong reactions on social media.
People have taken to streets to voice their anguish and demanded that the woman's tormentors be brought to justice at the earliest opportunity.
A Twitter user posted the types of comments that people like Dr. Payal have to contend with from people from better-positioned castes while at work. Some of the comments were in vernacular and others in English.
Payal was from the ‘Adivasi Tadvi Bhil' tribal community, which is classified in the Indian Constitution as Scheduled Tribe for the purpose of granting reservations in government jobs, higher education etc. She had married a Muslim man.
There is an uproar in social media Hashtags like #JusticeForDrPayal and #InstitutionalMurder are trending on Twitter.
Despite efforts from the Indian government to bridge the caste-based social divide in Indian society through affirmative action legislation, caste discrimination still persists, as revealed by Dr Payal’s suicide. India introduced the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 to criminalise caste and tribe-based discrimination. India's Affirmative Action scheme provides for reservation quotas in job recruitment, seats in colleges/universities and in job promotions for people belonging to the discriminated-against groups, locally known as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
