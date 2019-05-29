Pakistan Extends Ban on Use of Its Airspace From May 30 to June 15

Pakistan and India closed their airspace to each other following a pre-dawn airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on an alleged terror camp in the Balakot region of Pakistan on 26 February.

The Pakistani authorities have decided to prolong ban on the use of its airspace for commercial flights until June 15.

In February, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the closure of the country's airspace for commercial flights. The decision was taken after the Pakistani army downed two Indian military jets that had crossed the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

Relations between India and Pakistan have taken a turn for the worst earlier this year. Tensions soared after a deadly attack in Kashmir on February 14, when a suicide bomber attacked an Indian security convoy, killing over 40 personnel. The attack was later claimed by Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The tragedy led to heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours as the Indian Air Force launched an aerial strike on 26 February and reportedly destroyed terror camps in the Balakot area in Pakistan. The following day, Pakistan retaliated with a number of fighter jets and reportedly shot down an Indian aircraft and captured the pilot.

