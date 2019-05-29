Register
06:44 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Wall of China

    Wartime Bullet Holes on the Great Wall to Be Protected in Government Facelift

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Severin.stalder / The Great Wall of China
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Net users need not worry as Beijing will preserve and protect bullet holes and other historic scars on the Great Wall, a district cultural relics bureau said on Sunday.

    When Beijing's Changping district kicked off a project to restore the Great Wall last month, net users queried the destiny of bullet holes left on the Great Wall during China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45).

    Changping confirmed that they would preserve and protect the bullet holes during the project, Beijing Youth Daily reported Sunday.

    The restoration project covers more than 1,000 meters of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Great Wall, including eight defence towers, according to Zhang Jianwei, head of the Changping administration of cultural relics. It is expected to finish in October next year.

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman poses for camera during his visit to Great Wall of China in Beijing, China February 21, 2019
    © REUTERS / Bandar Algaloud
    Saudi Crown Prince Visits Great Wall of China During Asia Tour (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    The principle behind restoring the bullet holes is to preserve and protect them as they were, which also applies to other wartime remains, Zhang said.

    "It was constructed to defend against invaders in the past, which shows Chinese people's pursuit of peace. We don't attack or invade others… Nowadays those bullet holes have already become a part of the Great Wall. Better protection of the wartime legacy will help us cherish peace," an anonymous industry insider from the Changping district museum told the Global Times on Sunday.

    Bullet holes on the Great Wall in Changping are seen as precious reminders of the dreadful wartime experience of the Nankou Campaign.

    Nankou, Beijing's gateway to northwestern China, was attacked by the Japanese invaders in 1937. The wall in Changping went on to stand witness to the whole war.

    READ MORE: China is Building Deepest High-Speed Railway Station Under Great Wall

    Yang Guoqing, head of the Memorial Hall of Nankou Campaign, was among those who worried about the destiny of the bullet holes.

    The holes are vivid, tangible evidence of war that enrich the history of the Changping Great Wall, Yang was quoted as saying by the Beijing Youth Daily. They deserved to be maintained in their original state.

    Yang noted that he negotiated in advance for "many times" with a construction team working 2012-13 to preserve the Huanglouyuan Great Wall in Changping.

    The Great Wall of China
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Severin.stalder / The Great Wall of China
    SHOCKING VIDEO Shows Tourist Fall Off the Great Wall of China
    After they mistakenly filled in all the bullet holes, Yang went back to the team and they agreed to restore them.

    "It's difficult to repair the Great Wall. But as long as we work together, we can leave this important historic information for our descendants," Yang said.

    Since 2000, Beijing municipal government has invested about 470 million yuan ($68.1 million) in 96 Great Wall projects, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

    In 2019, Beijing's Cultural Heritage Administration will launch 10 projects to reinforce the Great Wall and will formulate a five-year plan to assess the condition and risks of the Great Wall, according to the report.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website

    Related:

    Great Wall of Culture: China Builds Online Encyclopedia to Rival Wikipedia
    China to Build Great Electronic 'Wall' to Protect Airport From Drones
    Tags:
    bullet, Great Wall of China, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse