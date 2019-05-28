Rahul Gandhi Supporters Rally on Twitter After Resignation Attempt

News of Rahul Gandhi planning to stand down as the leader of India's main opposition party is doing the rounds on social media, with some of his supporters urging him to stay on.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media users have rallied to express their support for Rahul Gandhi after he tried to resign, with #WeNeedYouRahulJi trending on Indian Twitter and supporters posting countless tweets in support of him.

The development comes after the party's recent failure in the Indian Parliamentary Elections in which it managed to win only 52 seats, falling massively short of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's 303 seats.

The Congress Party, earlier on 25 May, informed the media that Rahul Gandhi offered to resign from the post of party chief. However, the Congress Working Committee, the chief decision-making body, unanimously rejected his resignation.

Following this, his supporters took to Twitter to spur him on.

The Congress fought the mighty British Empire, and gained success after a series of struggle.



The time is no different when we have a leader and a party whose ideology is premised on lies.



And to fight this battle #WeNeedYouRahulJi and your undeterring commitment. — Nadeem Javed (@nadeeminc) May 28, 2019

It is rumoured that Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday blamed senior leaders of pushing personal interests at the party's expense.

Gandhi on Tuesday held a series of meetings with senior party leaders.

"Instead of resigning, he should seek resignations of leaders at all levels and restructure the party," Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Economic Times after the meeting.