Register
19:33 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard

    Security Beefed Up After Intel of Daesh Presence in Coastal India

    © Photo: A.Savin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Indian authorities have been on high alert since 23 May, following intelligence reports of 15 terrorists being on their way to the Lakshadweep group of islands in the southeastern part of the Arabian Sea in boats from neighbouring Sri Lanka.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian coastal state of Kerala has formed coastal intelligence wings to ensure fool proof security in the wake of intelligence inputs suggesting at least 15 Daesh* (Islamic State) terrorists to have reached from Sri Lanka using maritime route. The state administration has formed coastal intelligence wings across 18 police stations in the State; Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Daesh Reportedly Claims it Has Established a "Province" in India

    "In addition to coastal intelligence wings, coastal vigilante committee was also formed with active participation of coastal residents and to ensure vigilance," the chief minister said after presiding high-level meetings on Tuesday.

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Expert Explains Why Daesh Referred to Specific "Caliphate" in India for 1st Time
    State police chief Loknath Behera also held a meeting with coastal guard and intelligence personnel on 27 May. Behera said the intelligence, coastal security, local police, and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) have been alerted about any possible threat from the terror group.

    "Kerala's coast is fully covered. It's always better to be alert rather than complacent. Intelligence, coastal security, local police, and QRT have been alerted. We are ready, people should not feel insecure," Behera said.

    "We have been on alert since the Sri Lankan attack. We have alerted fishing vessel owners and others venturing into the sea to be cautious," a coastal police department official told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. A two-member team of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has also travelled to Sri Lanka to join the 21 April serial bombing probe in the capital Colombo that has some close link with the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

    READ MORE: India Kept an Eye on Detained Sri Lankan Since 2016

    "The Navy has come to know through the reports in local and Indian media that some 15 local IS members were moving to India's Lakshadweep islands through the sea route," Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Isuru Suriyabandara told PTI on 27 May.

    On 21 April, eight coordinated serial blasts killed 253 people and injured over 500 others across Sri Lanka. Daesh* claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday blasts.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries. 

    Related:

    India's Terror Plot Warning to Sri Lanka Based on Daesh Suspect Intel - Report
    Daesh in India: Recruiter Exhorts Operatives to Target Hindu Congregations
    Rise of Afghan Daesh Poses Serious Threat to India, China, Russia - Scholar
    India-Born Chief Daesh Recruiter Named Global Terrorist by US
    Tags:
    coastal defense, intelligence, terrorism, Daesh, Coast Guard, Kerala, India, Arabian Sea, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse