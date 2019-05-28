Netizens Up in Arms Over Indian Cops Belting Woman (VIRAL VIDEO)

A police case has been registered against the policemen under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, with the cops accused of wrongful confinement and using excessive force, among other charges.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A video clip of an apparent policeman beating a woman with a belt in the presence of another policeman surfaced online on Monday and soon went viral on the internet.

The video was shot in October 2018 near New Delhi in Faridabad city in the Indian state of Haryana.

​The over 4 minute-video shows a woman dressed in a sari surrounded by few men, with one of them wearing a police uniform.

They are heard demanding a phone number from the woman before she is repeatedly hit.

The Haryana state police department has suspended two police officials and three special police officers following the incident.

1/3: Haryana Police Department has taken a strong view about the incident of beating of a woman by police personnel that appeared in media today. Faridabad Police has registered an FIR u/s 342/323/509 IPC against those responsible — Navdeep Virk, IPS (@nsvirk) May 27, 2019

2/3: Two Police officials have been suspended and three SPOs have been removed from service. Out of these two persons have been arrested and efforts are being made to man the other culprits. Incident happened in Oct 2018 and was not reported to police by the victim. — Navdeep Virk, IPS (@nsvirk) May 27, 2019

Social media was outraged as the the video clip went viral.

Must get humiliated in the public and this will be the learning for other same mentality police people — Chowkidar Parveen (@khebduki) May 28, 2019

@mlkhattar Sir, mere suspension would not do. They must be punished severely to set a precedence, so that such a crime is not repeated by police.

ऐसे पुलिस ‌वाले‌ हमारी सरकार का‌, हमारे प्रदेश का, हमारी हरियाणा पुलिस का नाम‌ खराब करते है।

इनसे‌ जरा अच्छे से‌ निपटना‌ होगा। 🙏 — Prem Kumar (@aksharprem) May 27, 2019

​Some even demanded the strictest punishment available for such policemen.

Haryana Police has ordered suspension of two Head Constables & terminated the services of three SPOs with immediate effect taking cognizance of a viral video of a woman being beaten by police personnel. An FIR has also been lodged against the accused in Faridabad. — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

​Netizens also praised Haryana Police's swift action.

Appreciate quick action l hopes culprit be brought to justice by speedy trial — amanullah (@aman77) May 27, 2019