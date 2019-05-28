Register
07:12 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A record number of climbers have summited Mount Everest in April and May, the peak climbing months. Last week, there were reports of massive crowding, especially near Hillary Step, where climbers had to walk single file. On 22 May the Kathmandu Post reported that a record 200 had climbed up to the top in a single day

    Eleventh Person in Two Months Dies Climbing Mount Everest

    © Photo : Nirmal Purja Instagram Screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chris Kulish, 62, of Boulder, died Monday while descending from the highest summit in the world, becoming the eleventh person to die climbing Mount Everest this year, his family confirmed in a statement.

    Kulish, a lawyer and member of the "7 Summit Club," climbed Everest with a small group in "near ideal weather," according to his family. He died after returning to the camp below the peak.

    The tenth person to die this year was 41-year-old British climber Robin Haynes Fisher, officials said. The death of another climber, 55-year-old Donald Lynn Cash of Utah, who fainted shortly after reaching the Everest peak due to altitude sickness, was reported last week. Both of these deaths were presumably connected to the overcrowded line to climb the top of the mounting, leaving the climbers in zones with low oxygen for a much longer period of time than recommended for safety.

     

    View this post on Instagram

    On 22 nd of May, I summited everest at 5:30 am and lhotse 3:45 pm despite of the heavy traffic (roughly 320 people). Today I have just arrived at the Makalu base camp, I will be going for the summit push from the base camp directly.. Like it, tag it and share it if you love how the project possible 14/7 is rolling 🤙🏼. I will update more once I’m done with Makalu. Much love to all my supporters and sponsors. @antmiddleton @bremontwatches, DIGI2AL, @hamasteel, @summitoxygen Royal Hotel, Ad construction group, MTC/FSI, @everence.life @brandingscience Premier Insurance, OMNIRISC, Intergage @inmarsatglobal…. #nimsdai #believer #uksf #sbs🐸 #projectpossible #14peaks7months #persistence #humanendeavour #selfbelief #positivemindset #beliveinyourself #elitehimalayanadventures #alwaysalittlehigher

    A post shared by Nirmal Purja MBE — Nims (@nimsdai) on May 22, 2019 at 10:46pm PDT

     

    A record number of climbers have summited Mount Everest in April and May, the peak climbing months. Last week, there were reports of massive crowding, especially near Hillary Step, where climbers had to walk single file. On 22 May the Kathmandu Post reported that a record 200 had climbed up to the top in a single day.

    READ MORE: At Least Seven Dead in a Week Amid Record Climbing Season on Mt. Everest (PHOTO)

    ​ 

    This year has been the deadliest for climbers on Mount Everest since 2012, when 10 climbers died. All 11 deaths in 2019 occurred during peak climbing season. Officials have issued 367 permits to foreigners and another 14 to Nepalese mountaineers to climb Everest this year, according to a government liaison officer at base camp.

    There are only five days when conditions were safe enough to climb to the summit, Alan Arnette, a mountaineering expert who runs a Mount Everest blog, told ABC News. Some climbers spent up to 20 hours above 8,000 meters due to a combination of exhaustion and wait times, Arnette said, with the average time ranging between 10 and 12 hours.

    Related:

    At Least Seven Dead in a Week Amid Record Climbing Season on Mt. Everest (PHOTO)
    Over 3,000 Kilograms of Waste Collected Amid Ongoing ‘Everest Clean-up Campaign’
    More Dead Bodies Found on Mount Everest, Reportedly Due to Climate Change
    Mountains Bigger Than Everest Deep Inside Earth Revealed by Scientists
    China Bans Non-Climbers From Everest Base Camp to Tackle Trash Crisis
    Person Reportedly Dies on Mount Everest During Cryptocurrency Stunt
    Tags:
    mountain climbing, mountain, summit, death, Mount Everest
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Школьницы во время последнего звонка в Доме офицеров Забайкальского края в Чите
    Students Say Good Bye to School as Farewell Bell Rings Across Russia
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse