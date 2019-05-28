Fifteen Injured in Attack by Unknown Person Near Tokyo, 3 in Critical Condition

The police detained a criminal, he is injured. Details are being clarified.
A spokesman for the Kawasaki Fire Department told AFP that they had received an emergency call, which said four elementary schoolchildren were stabbed.
The attacker also stabbed himself, suffering a serious wound, NHK said. The broadcaster added that two knives were spotted at the scene, but there was no immediate confirmation from officials.
