Indian Celebs Offer Condolences for Bollywood Action Director Veeru Devgan

The popular action director passed away after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai this morning after complaining of breathlessness. He was last seen at the special screening of his son Ajay Devgn’s film “Total Dhamaal”.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Celebrities of the Indian film industry and others took to social media on Monday to express their condolences over the passing away of popular Bollywood action and film director Veeru Devgan in the morning.

Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.🙏 @ajaydevgn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 27, 2019

Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji🙏@ajaydevgn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 27, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN and the family. There will be no better Action Director than you Veeru ji. Will miss you. #RipVeeruDevgn #VeeruDevgan pic.twitter.com/NAPJANyofK — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 27, 2019

#RIP #VeeruDevgan ji. A legend of Hindi Cinema. Left his mark at a time when ‘pure action’, without vfx, was the order of the day.

Heartfelt condolences to @ajaydevgn & @KajolAtUN May his soul rest in peace. Prayers are with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 27, 2019

Sincere condolences to the Devgan family on the passing away of the legendary Shri Veeru Devganji. Such a gentleman and the best in the business in his time. May God give him peace and the family strength to cope with this loss. 🙏🏼💔 @ajaydevgn @KajolAtUN — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) May 27, 2019

Sad to know that veteran action director #VeeruDevgan ji is no more. He ws a genius in choreographing fights on the big screen, when there were no facilities available. My heart felt condolences to @ajaydevgn & the entire family. 🙏



Funeral at Vile Parle (W) at 6 pm today. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 27, 2019

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]… Father of Ajay Devgn… Veeru ji was an accomplished action director… Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan… Funeral will be held today at 6 pm… Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Veeru, father of popular Indian actor Ajay Devgn, died of age-related ailment at a hospital. He was 85.

Veeru Devgan, the ace choreographer-stunt director worked in over 80 Hindi films, including popular movies like "Shahenshah", "Khoon Bhari Maang", "Kranti", "Aaj Ka Arjun", "Mr Natwarlal" and "Mr India". He also directed one film titled "Hindustan Ki Kasam".

Veeru Devgn is survived by his wife and four children. The funeral was held in Mumbai on Monday evening.