Massive Fire Engulfs Plastic Factory in India's Rajasthan (VIDEO)

The flames spread in the factory building from a nearby pile of garbage which was being burnt. The workers rushed out of the building as soon as they detected the smoke.

New Delhi (Sputnik): A massive fire broke out on Monday in a plastic factory situated in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Jodhpur city.

As video footage of the incident shows, thick plumes of smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

Massive fire breaks out in a plastic factory in Indian state of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Q5AEOGafKk — Hans Singh (@HansSingh13) May 27, 2019

​The fire was caused by a pile of garbage that was lit nearby, allegedly by unidentified factory workers. The workers allegedly brought out a pile of factory waste to an empty space near the building and burnt it to dispose of it. However, due to the presence of plastic material in the waste, the fire soon went out of control, and the flames reached the factory premises.

Local police and fire brigade arrived at the location and attempted to put out the blaze.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties.