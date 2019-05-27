Register
    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard during a night patrol near the India Pakistan border fencing at Suchet Garh in Ranbir Singh Pura, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) south of Jammu, India, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018

    Two Indian Army Commanders Escaped Pakistan's Kashmir Air Strike - Report

    © AP Photo / Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    Indian Northern Army Commander Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh and 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen. Paramjit Singh had left for another post, 700 metres from the military compound where the Pakistan Air Force dropped precision-guided glide bombs in an air strike on 27 February in retaliation to the IAF's strike a day earlier.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Two top Indian military commanders escaped the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) bombing near an Indian defence installation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on 27 February, reveals a report in The Print media outlet some three months later.

    The Pakistan Air Force dropped the H-4 Stand-Off Weapon (SOW), a precision-guided glide bomb, while retaliating to the 26 February ‘non-military', as claimed by Indian Air force, airstrike in Balakot to destroy alleged terror infrastructure of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group.

    READ MORE: India Rules out Talks Until Pakistan Takes THIS STEP

    The bomb fell inside the compound of the Indian Army's brigade headquarters in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

    BJP supporters celebrate after learning the initial election results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    India-Pakistan Clash in Kashmir a Big Factor in Modi's Election Win - Journalist
    Following the retaliatory strike, Pakistan military spokesperson Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor claimed that the PAF set out to execute the attack in a way to "made sure that there was no collateral damage".

    "Because we are a responsible state and want peace, we decided that we will not use any military target," Ghafoor emphasised on the day of the first ever aerial clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

    Nevertheless, Indian defence sources claim they heard in Pakistani radio communications that the PAF intended to hit Indian military assets.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan heightened in mid-February, when a total of 40 Indian soldiers were killed by a JeM suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir state's Pulwama district. The Indian government vowed to avenge the terror attack, accusing Islamabad of harbouring JeM terrorists. However, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government has categorically denied such a claim on several occasions.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Has to Accept Talks and Terror Can’t Go Together — Ex-Indian Diplomat

    Meanwhile, since the February clashes, the first direct communication between Pakistan Prime Minister Khan and his counterpart Narendra Modi was established this Sunday (26 May) — three months after the Balakot strike, as PM Khan congratulated Modi on his re-election as Indian prime minister.

    Modi stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism are essential ingredients for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in the region. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
